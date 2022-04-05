Omar visits fire victims in Nageen Lake, Farooq raises it in Lok sabha

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the Nageen Lake to meet the owners of the houseboats which were gutted in a recent fire.

Seven houseboats were gutted in the fire in Nageen Lake in the city during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, resulting in losses in crores of rupees to the owners.

''Visited Nageen lake to meet the owners of the houseboats that were gutted in a recent fire. The owners ensured that all the tourists were evacuated safely even though that meant they weren't able to shift some of the boats away from the path of the fire,'' Omar tweeted.

The former chief minister also said the issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by NC president Farooq Abdullah who demanded compensation for the owners.

''Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Dr Farooq Abdullah raised this issue during Zero Hour & has asked the government to compensate these owners for their losses,'' he added.

