Kuwait's government resigns in latest standoff with parliament
Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:29 IST
Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA reported, ahead of a no-confidence vote against the prime minister in parliament, amid a lengthy political feud that has hindered fiscal reform in the Gulf oil producer.
KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, received the government's letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid.
