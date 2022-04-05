Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM leaves for Delhi to meet PM Modi

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday left for the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Union ministers, official sources said.

Reddy is expected to meet PM Modi around 5 pm and later call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the sources said adding that the Chief Minister would stay overnight in Delhi.

The Chief Minister is likely to take up issues related to the Polavaram project and Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

This would be the second meeting of Reddy and Modi this year.

