Austrian chancellor plans to meet Zelenskiy in Ukraine in coming days

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine in the coming days to discuss humanitarian and political support for the country, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"For security reasons no further details of this trip can be announced for the time being," the statement said, adding that the two men had had a phone conversation on Monday evening.

