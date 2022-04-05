Left Menu

Austrian chancellor plans to meet Zelenskiy in Ukraine in coming days

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:44 IST
Austrian chancellor plans to meet Zelenskiy in Ukraine in coming days
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine in the coming days to discuss humanitarian and political support for the country, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"For security reasons no further details of this trip can be announced for the time being," the statement said, adding that the two men had had a phone conversation on Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022