Left Menu

Azaan row: BJP raising communal issues for political gains, says Cong leader Siddaramaiah

he asked.Some right wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.Siddaramaiah said with the Assembly elections nearing, the BJP is manipulating our society with communal issues for its political gains, adding, this will backfire BJP in the coming days.It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tensions in the State, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:32 IST
Azaan row: BJP raising communal issues for political gains, says Cong leader Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP in Karnataka of raising communal issues for political gains with an eye on the Assembly elections, and sought to target the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his ''silence'' and being ''weak.'' Speakers were installed in temples, mosques and churches for a long time now. What harm did it cause to people till now? the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said in the context of the raging row over 'Azaan'.

Is the Chief Minister ''so weak'' that he is unable to take action against those who are causing disturbances in the society? he asked.

Some right wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

Siddaramaiah said with the Assembly elections nearing, the BJP is manipulating our society with communal issues for its political gains, adding, ''this will backfire BJP in the coming days''.

It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tensions in the State, he said. Does the ''silence'' of the Chief Minister indicate his support or his inability to tackle the issue? It is important to bring order in the State for overall progress. ''If the Chief Minister has real concerns for our people, he should resign and go home before everything goes down,'' Siddaramaiah said. ''His failure is hurting people''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022