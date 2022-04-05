Azaan row: BJP raising communal issues for political gains, says Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP in Karnataka of raising communal issues for political gains with an eye on the Assembly elections, and sought to target the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his ''silence'' and being ''weak.'' Speakers were installed in temples, mosques and churches for a long time now. What harm did it cause to people till now? the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said in the context of the raging row over 'Azaan'.

Is the Chief Minister ''so weak'' that he is unable to take action against those who are causing disturbances in the society? he asked.

Some right wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

Siddaramaiah said with the Assembly elections nearing, the BJP is manipulating our society with communal issues for its political gains, adding, ''this will backfire BJP in the coming days''.

It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tensions in the State, he said. Does the ''silence'' of the Chief Minister indicate his support or his inability to tackle the issue? It is important to bring order in the State for overall progress. ''If the Chief Minister has real concerns for our people, he should resign and go home before everything goes down,'' Siddaramaiah said. ''His failure is hurting people''.

