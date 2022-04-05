Left Menu

AIP rejects delimitation exercise

When there is a total freeze on delimitation exercise till 2026 all over India, then why this exercise taking place in Kashmir Ashai told reporters here.He said the commissions draft is worth total rejection. he added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:59 IST
Awami Itehad Party on Tuesday rejected the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir, terming it “a farcical exercise” to benefit the “B-Teams” of the BJP.

AIP leader Sheeban Ashai’s remarks came on a day when the commission was in the valley for meetings with public and civil society groups for receiving suggestions and objections on its draft delimitation proposal for the union territory. “We have not met the Commission as we did not want to legitimise this farcical exercise by any means. When there is a total freeze on delimitation exercise till 2026 all over India, then why this exercise taking place in Kashmir?” Ashai told reporters here.

He said the commission’s draft is worth “total rejection”. he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

