EU executive to launch new tool to freeze funds to Hungary - sources

The European Union executive will start on Tuesday the bloc's new disciplinary procedure against Hungary, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, a step that could lead to freezing funding for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:54 IST
The European Union executive will start on Tuesday the bloc's new disciplinary procedure against Hungary, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, a step that could lead to freezing funding for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government. In a sign of strained relations, few in the EU offered their congratulations after Orban last weekend scored a fourth landslide win in national elections.

His win came in spite of years of EU criticism that he was undercutting liberal democratic rights and accusations that he was using funds from the bloc to enrich his associates. One source said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would announce the start of the disciplinary procedure when she speaks to the European Parliament later in the day.

It would still take months before the Commission finalises internal work on the matter and puts it forward to the EU's national leaders for a decision, the person added. It would be the first time the EU tries its new tool, designed to prevent joint spending from being misused. It was agreed by all the 27 EU leaders in late 2020, despite reluctance from Orban and his nationalist allies ruling in Poland.

Richer EU countries that contribute to the bloc's joint coffers - of which Warsaw and Budapest are net beneficiaries - have refused to keep on paying without stronger safeguards to ensure their money does not benefit those undercutting democracy. In power since 2010, Orban has tightened the noose around media, academics and NGOs, and restricted the freedoms of migrants and gays.

Rule of law rows have emerged as an existential threat to the EU, its cohesion challenged from within by Orban, as the bloc faces challenges ranging from COVID recovery and climate change to fraught ties with China and Russia, which is waging war on Ukraine.

