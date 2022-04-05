Left Menu

Will resolve SYL canal, Chandigarh issues on coming to power in Haryana: AAP leader

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said once his party forms the government in Haryana in the next Assembly polls, it will resolve the Chandigarh and SYL canal issues.He also targeted current Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, saying he lacks the intent to resolve issues.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:39 IST
He also targeted current Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, saying he lacks the intent to resolve issues. ''They just want to keep politicising the issues which affect people. We will be in power in both states in 2024 and it is then that we will resolve both Chandigarh and SYL issues,'' said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was in the city to meet party workers. The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding the completion of the SYL canal and the transfer of Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab while criticising neighbouring state for staking claim over Chandigarh.

The Haryana government had summoned the one-day Assembly session just days after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the Aam Aadmi Party-run state.

Reacting to it, Gupta said, ''They sat and passed a resolution criticising what Punjab has done. Has this solved issues? Both Chandigarh and SYL issues have been pending since decades.'' PTI COR RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

