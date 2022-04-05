Left Menu

UK's Johnson calls on Russians to share truth about Ukraine 'atrocities'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a video appeal to Russians on Tuesday, calling on them to share reports about "atrocities" committed by their troops in Ukraine, saying if people knew the truth they would not support the war.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:23 IST
UK's Johnson calls on Russians to share truth about Ukraine 'atrocities'
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a video appeal to Russians on Tuesday, calling on them to share reports about "atrocities" committed by their troops in Ukraine, saying if people knew the truth they would not support the war. The United States and European countries, including Britain, have accused Russia of war crimes after the release of graphic images of civilian deaths and mass graves in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, over the weekend.

Russia, which says it has launched a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine, has rejected the allegations, saying they were part of a forgery to denigrate the Russian military. "The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts," said Johnson, speaking partly in Russian, in his message published on Twitter.

"The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world ... The reports are so shocking, so sickening, it's no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you. "Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war."

U.S. President Joe Biden has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal in the wake of the grisly discoveries in Bucha, and the United States has said it will seek to build a war crimes case against the Russian leader. Russia has said Biden's comments were unacceptable.

Johnson called for Russians to use Virtual Private Network (VPN) connections so they could access independent information about the war to find out for themselves. "And when you find the truth, share it. Those responsible will be held to account. And history will remember who looked the other way," he said, adding in Russian: "Your president stands accused of committing war crimes. But I cannot believe he's acting in your name."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases; U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomat...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022