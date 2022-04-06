Left Menu

Chile sets date for vote on new constitution to Sept. 4

4, the government said in a statement released on Tuesday. The official date was set so that the country's election commission can start mapping out voting sites, auditing voter rolls and planning health measures needed for the upcoming vote, the statement said. A constitutional assembly is currently drafting a new magna carta to replace an Augusto Pinochet-era constitution that dates back to 1980.

Chile's government will hold a plebiscite for a new constitution on Sept. 4, the government said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The official date was set so that the country's election commission can start mapping out voting sites, auditing voter rolls and planning health measures needed for the upcoming vote, the statement said.

A constitutional assembly is currently drafting a new magna carta to replace an Augusto Pinochet-era constitution that dates back to 1980. The draft is due in early July.

