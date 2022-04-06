Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Oklahoma House passes near-total abortion ban with threat of prison for providers

Oklahoma lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would make it illegal to perform an abortion in the state except in medical emergencies, penalizing those who do with up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. The Republican-controlled state House of Representatives brought the bill to a vote this week, after it was passed last year by the Midwestern state's Senate. It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Kevin Stitt for signing.

U.S. lawmaker and Trump critic Rep. Upton to retire

U.S. Representative Fred Upton on Tuesday said he will retire from Congress, marking the latest political exit by a Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. "Even the best stories (have) a last chapter. This is it for me," the Michigan Republican said in a statement delivered from the U.S. House of Representatives floor.

Biden launches U.S. plan to help Americans struggling with long COVID

President Joe Biden on Tuesday tasked the U.S. health department with developing a national action plan to tackle the looming health crisis of long COVID, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work. Long COVID, which arises months after a COVID-19 infection, affects nearly 7% of all U.S. adults and 2.3% of the overall population and has cost an estimated $386 billion in lost wages, savings and medical bills, according to an analysis by the Solve Long Covid Initiative, a non-profit research and advocacy group.

U.S. House Republicans seek to punish Citigroup over abortion feud

Dozens of U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Tuesday demanded that the chamber drop Citigroup Inc as its provider of credit cards for lawmakers, after the financial institution offered to pay travel costs for employees seeking abortions. The credit cards, issued to all 435 members of the House, are used to pay for airline flights, office supplies and other goods.

Factbox-Restrictions vs. protections: How states are taking sides on abortion

This spring, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to roll back constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place since the 1973 Roe v. Wade landmark ruling. Conservative states are swiftly passing abortion restrictions in anticipation of the court's decision, while liberal states are seeking to protect and expand abortion rights. Here are some bills gaining traction this year:

Biden's public approval rating up three points to 45%: Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose this week to 45%, boosted by stronger support from within his Democratic Party, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 50% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance as the country struggles with high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed geopolitical concerns to the fore.

Early voting in Ohio begins despite ongoing fight over U.S. congressional map

Early voting began in Ohio on Tuesday for the May 3 primary elections, all but ensuring that voters will pick their candidates for the U.S. Congress using a Republican-backed congressional map despite ongoing litigation over its legality. The state Supreme Court in January threw out a previous iteration of the map, ruling that it violated a state constitutional provision barring congressional districts drawn to benefit one party over another, a practice known as gerrymandering.

Ivanka Trump testifies before U.S. Capitol attack committee

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka testified for about eight hours on Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol, answering questions for several hours. "She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman, told reporters at the Capitol.

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio pleads not guilty to charges tied to U.S. Capitol attack

Enrique Tarrio, the former top leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges accusing him of conspiring to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory ahead of last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio's attorney entered the not guilty plea on his behalf during a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The judge also announced a postponement in the planned May 18 start to the trial.

Biden nominates first woman to lead U.S. military branch

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has nominated Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the U.S. Coast Guard and become the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the U.S. armed forces. "Her leadership and integrity are second to none," Biden said in a tweet announcing the nomination.

