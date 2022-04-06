Putin ally Medvedev vows international legal battle over property seizures
should understand that they will face a large number of cases in courts. Both in the national courts of the United States and Europe and in international courts," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Moscow will fight attempts to seize Russian property abroad in courts around the world, former President Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram social network on Wednesday.
"Opponents of Russia... should understand that they will face a large number of cases in courts. Both in the national courts of the United States and Europe and in international courts," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council.
