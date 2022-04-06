Left Menu

BJP comes up with 'Atmanirbhar Chaha' amidst PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Maharashtra

After the Shivsena's "Shiv Vada Paav" joints across Mumbai, now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with the idea of "Atmanirbhar Chaha" on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:13 IST
BJP comes up with 'Atmanirbhar Chaha' amidst PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Maharashtra
Atmanirbhar Chaha stall at BJP office in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Shivsena's "Shiv Vada Paav" joints across Mumbai, now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with the idea of "Atmanirbhar Chaha" on Wednesday. The idea revolves around the establishment of Tea stalls with the names and pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

The aim of this idea is to inculcate the message of self-dependence on the lines of PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Fadnavis is expected to inaugurate the first such tea stall near BJP Mumbai office, shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022