If India has chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar on Ukraine
- Country:
- India
Asserting that India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said if New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and for an immediate end to violence.
Replying to the discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Ukraine, Jaishankar said India was the first country to evacuate its citizens and ''served as an inspiration'' to others.
He said India encourages talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their presidents, and asserted that if New Delhi can be of any assistance in this matter, it would be ''glad to contribute''.
India's approach will be to promote dialogue to end the conflict, he said.
Talking about the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Jaishankar said India is ''deeply disturbed'' by the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- S Jaishankar
- Russia
- Bucha
- External
- New Delhi
- India
- Ukraine
- Lok Sabha
- Ukrainian
- Jaishankar
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Ukraine crisis forces world to confront its oil and gas addiction
Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
Divide at UN over naming Russia aid resolution for Ukraine
New Satellite images show damage from Russian military air strikes across Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine
Biden says Putin is weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine