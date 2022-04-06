If India has chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar on Ukraine

Asserting that India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said if New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and for an immediate end to violence.

Replying to the discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Ukraine, Jaishankar said India was the first country to evacuate its citizens and ''served as an inspiration'' to others.

He said India encourages talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their presidents, and asserted that if New Delhi can be of any assistance in this matter, it would be ''glad to contribute''.

India's approach will be to promote dialogue to end the conflict, he said.

Talking about the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Jaishankar said India is ''deeply disturbed'' by the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)