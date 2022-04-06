Ex-minister owned hospital sealed in UP's Meerut

A hospital owned by former minister Haji Yakoob Qureishi was sealed by the administration on Wednesday allegedly as its registration was lapsed and not renewed, a government official said here.

“My City Hospital on Hapur Road has been sealed as its registration was not renewed after 2019,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan said.

The hospital was served notice thrice but it failed to reply to them, he said. Mohan said that other hospitals that have not got their registration renewed will meet the same fate.

Qureishi was a minister in the BSP-led Uttar Pradesh government. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN

