Ministry of Personnel using AI to prevent corruption: MoS Jitendra Singh tells Lok Sabha

Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pension is using artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent corruption, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday With the use of AI, it is possible to analyse a petition and see if there is ''something more'' in it than what has been stated by the petitioner,'' Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievance and Pension Jitendra Singh said while replying to a question in the House.

It can read ''between the lines'', he said.

''Artificial intelligence is being used in various areas...You will be surprised to know that the ministry of personnel is using it in prevention of corruption,'' the minister told the Lower House during Question Hour.

''If a petition comes, what's there between the lines can be read through the help of artificial intelligence to see if there is something more in it than what has been stated (by the petitioner),'' he added.

