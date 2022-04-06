Left Menu

Ministry of Personnel using AI to prevent corruption: MoS Jitendra Singh tells Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:14 IST
Ministry of Personnel using AI to prevent corruption: MoS Jitendra Singh tells Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pension is using artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent corruption, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday With the use of AI, it is possible to analyse a petition and see if there is ''something more'' in it than what has been stated by the petitioner,'' Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievance and Pension Jitendra Singh said while replying to a question in the House.

It can read ''between the lines'', he said.

''Artificial intelligence is being used in various areas...You will be surprised to know that the ministry of personnel is using it in prevention of corruption,'' the minister told the Lower House during Question Hour.

''If a petition comes, what's there between the lines can be read through the help of artificial intelligence to see if there is something more in it than what has been stated (by the petitioner),'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022