Left Menu

BJD wins Dhamnagar NAC elections

Ruling Biju Janata Dal candidate Nibedita Jena was declared elected chairperson of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council NAC in Odishas Bhadrak district on Wednesday.Jena defeated her nearest BJP rival Puspashree Mohanty by 1,046 votes.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:23 IST
BJD wins Dhamnagar NAC elections
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling Biju Janata Dal candidate Nibedita Jena was declared elected chairperson of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday.

Jena defeated her nearest BJP rival Puspashree Mohanty by 1,046 votes. The BJD candidate secured 6,026 votes while Mohanty got 4,980 votes. Congress candidate Pramila Sethi finished third by securing 2,214 votes. BJD candidates also won in nine out of the 11 wards of the Dhamnagar NAC where polling was held in two phases (March 24 and April 5). BJP nominees secured two other seats.

BJD’s vote share in Dhamnagar NAC was 45 per cent followed by BJP’s 37 per cent and Congress 17 per cent, the State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha said.

During the polling on March 24, elections in six booths of four wards under Dhamnagar NAC were disrupted due to disturbances.

The SEC had ordered re-poll in the six booths which was held on April 5.

The final results were declared on Wednesday after counting of votes cast in the re-poll.

The Bhadrak district administration has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC across Dhamnagar NAC limit.

With the election of Jena, the BJD has won in 74 seats in the chairpersons elections out of 106 posts, while BJP won 16 posts and Congress in 7 seats, SEC sources said.

This apart, the ruling BJD candidates have also won three Mayor elections held in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Cuttack Municipal Corporations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022