President Kovind, Dutch prime minister discuss ways of further strengthening excellent relations

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday hosted President Ram Nath Kovind at a government lunch here during which he said they discussed ways of further strengthening the excellent relations between India and the Netherlands, besides the ''horrific situation'' in Ukraine.

''It was an honour to host President Ram Nath Kovind (@rashtrapatibhvn) at a government lunch today. We discussed ways of further strengthening the excellent relations between the Netherlands and India. President Kovind and I also discussed the horrific situation in Ukraine,'' Rutte tweeted alongside pictures of the meeting.

At the working lunch they were joined by representatives of Indian startups that have established operations in the Netherlands in areas such as artificial intelligence, financial technology and IT services.

Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

President Kovind arrived in Amsterdam on Monday from Turkmenistan on the final leg of his two-nation visit - the first presidential trip to the Netherlands after 34 years since the visit of President R Venkataraman in 1988 - during which he will hold discussions with the top leadership of the country.

On Tuesday, King Willem Alexander hosted a state banquet in the president's honour.

In his address at the state banquet, President Kovind noted that this year marks a milestone in bilateral ties as the two countries are jointly celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations that reflects the depth of India-Netherlands partnership.

''As two thriving democracies and as two economic giants, India and the Netherlands are natural partners. We share a common outlook of multilateral solutions to global challenges,” Kovind said, while noting that both countries share a common commitment towards achieving peace, security and prosperity in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

''The Netherlands is an important player in the Indo-Pacific and European Union (EU). As key advocates for a free and open Indo-Pacific, we share a common commitment to work for global peace, security and prosperity,” he asserted.

''The Netherlands can also play a pivotal role in strengthening India-EU ties in areas of connectivity, energy transition and trade & investment,” he elaborated.

The President’s visit is a follow-up to the state visit of the King and Queen to India in 2019.

His visit offers the opportunity to further broaden and deepen the cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of water and agriculture and innovation cooperation in these fields, said a statement from the Royal House of the Netherlands.

In view of the current security situation in Europe, the government considers it important that both countries have a broad dialogue at the highest level about the challenges facing the world, it added.

In 2021, during the Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rutte, a Strategic Partnership on Water was launched to enhance the level of engagement between the two sides in this important sector.

Cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, health, urban development, science and technology are other important pillars of the bilateral relationship.

The Netherlands is also an important economic and commercial partner of India with the country being India’s fourth largest FDI source. It also hosts the largest Indian diaspora in continental Europe.

President Kovind noted that the Netherlands is home to the largest Indian diaspora in mainland Europe.

''They form a living bridge between our countries and include the Surinami-Hindustani community that represents a unique synthesis of Indian traditions and Dutch values. It includes professionals as well as Indian students who are making a positive contribution to the Dutch economy and society,'' he said in his address.

