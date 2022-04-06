BJP takes out procession in central Delhi’s poll-bound Rajendra Nagar

A 'Shobha Yatra' (procession) of BJP led by its president J P Nadda was taken out on Wednesday in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency, where bypoll is due, on the party's foundation day.

The Shankar Road through which the procession passed was decked up with BJP flags and balloons, with party workers in saffron-coloured caps marching on amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram". Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta were among the leaders who took part in the procession, which concluded at Karol Bagh.

Addressing a gathering of Delhi unit leaders and workers, Nadda said that the BJP has been on a winning spree in the polls in recent years and emphasised on maintaining the victorious run.

The Rajendra Nagar seat fell vacant recently with the resignation of sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha who was promoted by his party as a Rajya Sabha MP. The BJP has won the seat four times in the past seven Assembly elections. The bypolls for the constituency are required to be held in the next six months.

According to BJP insiders, names of Gupta, former MLA R P Singh who won the seat for the BJP in 2013, city unit vice-president Rajan Tiwari and former Delhi Chief Minister Madanlal Khurana's son Harish Khurana, are taking rounds as probables for the bypoll.

The AAP won the seat dominated by Punjabi community, in 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, a programme was also held at the Delhi BJP's office on Pant Marg to celebrate the 42nd foundation day of the party. Later, a procession was taken out from the party office to Bangla Saheb Gurudwara in which former Union Minister Harshvardhan, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, party MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and chairman of Gandhi Smriti Vijay Goel were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)