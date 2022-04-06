Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM greets people on World Health Day, wishes for healthy life

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of World Health Day and wished for a "healthy and happy life."

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:01 IST
Uttarakhand CM greets people on World Health Day, wishes for healthy life
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of World Health Day and wished for a "healthy and happy life." According to the press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Dhami said that "World Health Day inspires us to focus on our health."

He said that the government is paying special attention to the strengthening of health facilities in the state and prioritising better health facilities in remote villages. The entire humanity has been suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years. Although the effect of coronavirus has been reduced a lot, it is not completely over yet.

During the COVID-19 period, the state government has made extensive efforts to strengthen the health facilities, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

