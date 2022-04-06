Left Menu

BJP launches donation drive in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:26 IST
BJP launches donation drive in UP
The BJP launched a donation drive in Uttar Pradesh on the party's 42nd Foundation Day on Wednesday.

During the drive, people will be able to make micro-donations of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 through the NaMo app, according to a party statement.

At the Uttar Pradesh unit headquarters of the BJP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh launched the campaign by contributing to the party fund.

The campaign was simultaneously conducted at 1,918 places across the state.

Party workers and the general public took part in the campaign enthusiastically, the statement said.

BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said the purpose of the campaign is also to connect with the common people.

The campaign will run till April 30, he said.

