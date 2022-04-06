No place for corruption, guilty won't be spared, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said there is no place for corruption and those who indulge in such activities will not be spared.

The chief minister said a high-powered committee headed by the state's chief secretary and comprising other top officials of civil and police administration has been set up to deal with corruption cases more effectively.

While saying there is no place for corruption in the state, Khattar asserted ''the corrupt will not be spared''.

Speaking to reporters in Kurukshetra district, Khattar made a mention of the high-powered committee which was set up last month. The committee will meet every month to redress complaints of corruption at the earliest.

The chief minister had recently told the officials to deal with cases of corruption with an iron hand and said he would also be monitoring things closely.

The BJP-JJP government has come under attack from the opposition, which has alleged rampant corruption in various spheres of the government.

At a news conference here on Wednesday, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that corruption has become uncontrollable in the state.

“There have been several scams, including mining and liquor scams, but the government is running away from the CBI investigation. If the government is clean, why is it not ordering a high-level probe,” Hooda asked.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, Khattar gave a bonanza of development projects, including 91 schemes worth Rs 317 crore, to Kurukshetra district.

Besides, the chief minister also inaugurated four other projects built at a cost of Rs 14.30 crore.

The chief minister was in Pehowa in Kurukshetra district where the BJP had organised a rally on the party's foundation day.

Addressing the event, Khattar said BJP is unlike other parties which only enjoy power.

''The goal of our party is to serve society and the country. We fulfil what we promise,'' he said.

He said from having two MPs in 1984, now the party has formed the government in most states as well as in the Centre.

