Left Menu

Bihar MLC Polls: Counting of votes underway, JD (U) bags first seat

The counting of votes for Bihar legislative council elections began on Thursday, with the ruling JD (U)'s Dinesh Singh winning from Muzaffarpur.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:06 IST
Bihar MLC Polls: Counting of votes underway, JD (U) bags first seat
Counting of votes for 24 seats for Bihar MLC polls underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for Bihar legislative council elections began on Thursday, with the ruling JD (U)'s Dinesh Singh winning from Muzaffarpur. Arrangements for security have been made for the peaceful counting of votes. In Patna, counting is underway at Aryabhatta University.

Voting for elections in 24 MLC (members of legislative council) constituencies in Bihar was held on Monday. To ensure free and fair voting, adequate armed forces were deployed at the 534 polling stations across the state.

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as 24 seats had been vacant since July 2021. Among the NDA allies, the BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by the JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat.

On the other hand, from the Opposition, the RJD is contesting 23 seats while its ally CPI is in the fray for the remaining one seat. The Congress is going solo and is contesting 16 seats out of 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022