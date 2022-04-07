Left Menu

BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:20 IST
BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that the BJP was considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference, he said the BJP wanted to make the big change as it feared defeat in the elections with the growing "popularity" of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"We have learnt from very reliable sources that the BJP wants to replace Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as it is scared of the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance in Delhi," Sisodia claimed. People of the state are disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur government, which has "completely failed", and hence, they want to give their mandate to the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections, he said.

The senior AAP leader said that his party was receiving "a very good response" from the people of Himachal Pradesh.

"Changing faces ahead of elections will not help the BJP hide the failures of its government in the state," Sisodia said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will form its government winning elections in Himachal Pradesh, no matter what they (BJP) do now," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022