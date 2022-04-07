Left Menu

Delhi Congress holds protest against central govt over rising fuel prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:00 IST
Delhi Congress holds protest against central govt over rising fuel prices
Representative image
The Delhi unit of the Congress on Thursday staged a protest at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for the constant rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers participated in the party's 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat,' campaign holding banners and raising slogans against the Centre.

The protest marked the presence of several leaders including the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President, Chaudhary Anil Kumar, Rajya Sabha MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Shaktisinh Gohil and former MLA Narendra Nath, former MP Udit Raj.

Members of Congress' women's wing were also present in the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leader and advocate Dinesh Kumar said that such demonstrations against fuel price hikes will be held across the country.

''This (BJP) government used to talk about eradicating poverty from the country, whereas, they are the ones creating poverty. We have staged multiple protests (against fuel price rise) and if required, we will expand our protests," Kumar said.

Congress workers said that they will hold protest rallies at state, district and block levels across the country as well. "If needed, we will stage bigger demonstrations. This government only propagates lies and the common man will not tolerate it. The Centre is least bothered about the poor of this nation," a Congress worker said.

