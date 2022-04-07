Left Menu

BJP wants to replace HP CM Jairam Thakur with Anurag Thakur, claims Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur with Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

07-04-2022
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur with Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. While addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to replace Jai Ram Thakur and make Anurag Thakur the Chief Minister in Himachal Pradesh."

Further, he alleged that BJP has remembered their failure and has come to know that CM Jairam has done nothing for the public. "BJP will change faces, but for one and a half years, the hopes of the people have been broken, now people are not going to remember BJP. People now want to give chance to Kejriwal ji," he claimed.

Earlier on Wednesday, eying the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a massive roadshow in Mandi on Wednesday. State Assembly Elections are slated to be held this year. While addressing the gathering, Kejriwal had said, "First, we eradicated corruption in Delhi and then in Punjab, now it's time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

