AP CM dubs opposition parties ‘gang of thieves’, promises Rs 55k cr DBT in 2022

Denouncing some of the opposition parties as “gang of thieves”, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said his government is committed to disbursing Rs 55,000 crore under various welfare schemes during the current year.

Speaking at a felicitation programme of village and ward volunteers, at Narsaraopet in Palnadu district, Reddy alleged that the opposition parties have neglected people during their regime.

“Today Chandrababu Naidu, his adopted son (referring to Pawan Kalyan) and his yellow media, this gang of thieves which failed to keep their promises (when they were in power), the robbers who looted the state exchequer, the fellows who dumped their manifesto in dustbin and are now living in Hyderabad, undertook malicious campaign projecting Andhra Pradesh in a poor light,” he charged.

Slamming the YSRC government, Chandrababu Naidu had recently said the state with its debt burden is slipping into a Sri Lanka like situation, where economy is in doldrums.

Reddy said his government has so far disbursed over Rs 1. 34 lakh crore to beneficiaries through Direct benefit Transfer ( DBT) under 33 government schemes without giving scope for corruption.

“This year we will be disbursing Rs 55,000 crore through DBT to our sisters and bothers,” he assured adding his government fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in his party’s manifesto.

He noted that 2.60 lakh volunteers in the state are providing services at door steps. Lauding the Volunteers system Jagan said the whole country is looking at the state with awe and admiration.

