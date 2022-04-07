Left Menu

Govt 'frightened' to discuss price rise: CPI's Binoy Viswam

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday hit out at the union government over the curtailment of Parliament, saying it was frightened to discuss price rise.The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Budget Session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:29 IST
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Budget Session. The Lok Sabha was also adjourned indefinitely as soon as the House met for the day. ''Rajya Sabha witnessed an unhappy sine die, due to the arrogance of the BJP government. They were frightened to discuss Price rise in Parliament, but eager to pass CRPC identification Bill,” Viswam said. “Parliament is unbecoming a place to discuss peoples issues. 'Amrith kaal'is becoming 'vinaash kall!,'' said Viswam.

