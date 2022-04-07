Delhi Congress holds protest against central govt over rising fuel prices

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:01 IST
The Congress' Delhi unit on Thursday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the BJP-led government at the Centre over the continuous rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

Several Congress leaders and workers participated in the party's 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat' campaign and raised slogans against the Centre.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged, ''The prime minister is least bothered about the common man.'' The protest over the issue was ''started by Rahul Gandhi from Parliament and now it has spread across the nation'', he said, adding the stir would intensify in the days to come.

''Instead of poverty, they (BJP) talk about eradicating the Congress from the country. This was just the first phase of our movement and we will continue to raise our voice,'' Chaudhary said.

The protest was attended by several Congress leaders, including the party's women's wing acting president Netta D'Souza, Rajya Sabha MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Shaktisinh Gohil, former MLA Narendra Nath and former MP Udit Raj.

Addressing the party workers at the protest, Raj said, ''Congress leaders and workers across the country and states have hit the streets to protest the fuel price rise.'' The Congress MPs had demanded a discussion on the issue in Parliament but ''the Centre was not ready to talk about it''.

Party workers said they will hold rallies at state, district and block levels across the country. ''If needed, we will stage bigger demonstrations. This government only propagates lies and the common man will not tolerate it. The Centre is least bothered about the poor of this nation,'' a Congress worker alleged.

