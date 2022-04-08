J’khand govt extends time-limit for Ram Navami procession till 10 pm

Jharkhand government on Friday extended the time-limit for religious procession till 10 pm in view of the demands from various Ram Navami Puja committees and political parties.

The state government in its earlier order on March 30 permitted the processions till 6 pm.

However, no relaxation was given to the number of persons participating in any religious procession.

An order from the state disaster management department on Friday said that the religious procession should not exceed 10 pm.

The festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10. Large number of processions are taken out on the occasion in each nook and corner of the state.

The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), right-wing outfits and a section of ruling parties’ leaders had demanded relaxation in time-limit and the number of people participating in the procession.

State Health minister Banna Gupta met Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday and requested him to extend the time limit and give relaxation in the number of devotees in procession for Ram Navami festival.

The previous order restricts the number of persons in any religious procession to 100. Even if multiple processions converge at a place or there are arrangements made for reception of a procession, the total number of persons should not be more than 1,000. Playing pre-recorded music or DJ will also be prohibited, the order said.

Convener of Ram Navami Puja Committee, Chutia, Vijay Sahu said, “We welcome the government decision of increasing the time-limit. But, the government should also have considered the demand for increasing the number of persons in procession.” He said they would try to keep the number of persons within the limit in procession. “We cannot do anything if devotees participate in the procession on the way. It should be the responsibility of district administration to restrict the people from participating,” Sahu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)