Bihar Minister calls for 'uniformity in laws' across religions for use of loudspeakers

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Bihar Minister Janak Chamar on Friday called for uniformity in the laws across religions for the use of loudspeakers.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:11 IST
Bihar Minister Janak Chamar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Bihar Minister Janak Chamar on Friday called for uniformity in the laws across religions for the use of loudspeakers. Speaking to the reporters here, the Minister said, "It is not the question of mosques. The country runs on Constitution. It is the same for all. Laws should be the same for everyone. Is it different for the Hindus and for others? The poeple want uniformity."

Janak further alleged, "During Diwali, Chhath and Holi and other Hindu festivals, playing loud sounds are prohibited. But when there is a loudspeaker in mosques, the students get disturbed during studies." Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government has issued notice to the religious institutions across the state to "reduce noise to permissible limit" and warned of action upon defiance of the notice.

Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said, "Notice issued to religious institutions across the state. Not only this but they have also been called and are being taken into confidence to reduce noise to permissible limit otherwise action will be taken. Everyone has to follow court orders." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

