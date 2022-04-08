Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:27 IST
Govt of 'new India' afraid of truth: Rahul on protesters stripped in police custody in MP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday attacked the BJP over the detention of a journalist and some activists protesting against an artiste's arrest and later forcing them to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the government of 'new India' is afraid of the truth.

''The fourth pillar of democracy disrobed in the lockup! Either sit in the lap of the government and sing their praises, or go to jail,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, sharing a screenshot of a media report.

The government of 'New India' is afraid of the truth, he added.

In Madhya Pradesh, local journalist Kanishk Tewari and a few activists who were protesting against the arrest of Neeraj Kunder, director of Indravati Drama School, were detained and forced to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Sidhi district on April 2.

After the photos of the detained persons in undergarments went viral on social media, two local police officials were transferred.

Police claimed that the journalist was arrested along with others as he had also joined them to stage a protest ''in an unauthorised manner'' in front of the Kotwali police station against the arrest of Kunder.

The Editors Guild of India, however, said Tewari was covering the protest against the arrest of the theatre artist who had allegedly made some indecent remarks against a BJP MLA and his son.

