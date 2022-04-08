Dhumal rubbishes Sisodia's remark on leadership change in HP

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Friday said AAP leader Manish Sisodia made “fun” of himself when he said BJP was going to change its leadership in the state.

Addressing reporters in Delhi on Thursday, Sisodia had said that the BJP may replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with someone else, under fear of rising popularity of the AAP in the state. Responding to him, Dhumal said that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was making such “absurd” statement because he was upset over his party’s “flop rally” in Mandi on Wednesday. “Everyone knows that Bharatiya Janata Party does not take any decision in any of its states by telling its opponents,” he said. The BJP leader said that by issuing such statements, Sisodia has only made fun of himself.

''Whatever decision Bharatiya Janata Party takes, it takes on its own. And you don't even need to give any information. This kind of propaganda does not create differences in our party,” Dhumal said.

“All are hardworking workers, all know one another and all are constantly trying to bloom lotus together,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)