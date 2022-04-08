NC symbol of unity in J-K: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said his party represents the enduring multi-cultural ethos and pluralism and is a symbol of unity in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said the perception of people's voice in the government has decreased due to the backsliding of democratic values, governance deficit and administrative inertia in the union territory.

Abdullah was speaking after welcoming scores of new entrants from different walks of life into the party fold here.

The Member of Parliament from Srinagar arrived in Jammu from Delhi on Friday.

Abdullah said the doors of the party are open for those who want to strengthen the idea of pluralistic, democratic, progressive and united Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference, he said, takes pride in giving a platform to all those individuals who want to do their bit to build bridges between different communities, regions and sections of the society.

The NC's strategy and vision in politics is etched with the welfare of people and protecting the political, social and cultural interests of the diverse sections of J-K from all regions and religions, Abdullah said.

He alleged, "Perception of public's voice in administration and government has decreased due to the backsliding of democratic, governance deficit and administrative inertia." He said the hard-earned gains of the NC during its successive governments in terms of building people's trust in government has received a setback.

''The anti-poor, anti-trader and anti-consumer policies being pursued by the incumbent administration have further increased the wedge between the administration and people. Our people don't know whom to turn to for help,'' he said.

