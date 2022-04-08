TRS hoists black flags as part of protests against NDA govt over paddy procurement

Stepping up its protests demanding that the Centre procure paddy produced during rabi season, the ruling TRS activists in Telangana on Friday hoisted black flags and took out rallies at various places in the State.

State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy hoisted a black flag on his house at Nirmal town and also participated in a bike rally.

State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar participated in the protests at Karimnagar, while Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy displayed a black flag at his house in Nizamabad district.

The protests on Friday were part of an agitation programme called by the TRS demanding that the Centre procure the paddy harvested in the State.

The TRS had earlier held demonstrations (in mandal headquarters) and also road blockades as part of the protests. On April 11, TRS would stage a protest in Delhi with State ministers, TRS MLAs and other public representatives attending it. The TRS’ protests came amid a row and war of words between TRS and BJP over paddy procurement.

BJP MLA Raja Singh, in an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, demanded that the TRS government reduce the burden on common people following the recent hike in electricity charges and also procure the rabi season paddy from farmers.

The ongoing agitation on paddy procurement is an attempt to divert public attention from hike in electricity charges and other problems in the power sector, Singh said in the letter.

The Centre is urging the State government to supply raw rice as per the agreement between the State and Central governments and the State should take steps to procure paddy at least now, he has said.

