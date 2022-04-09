PM Modi to address foundation day celebrations of Umiya Mata temple in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th foundation day celebrations of the Umiya Mata temple in Gujarat's Gathila on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday via video-conferencing.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the temple was inaugurated by Modi in 2008, when he was the state's chief minister. Based on his suggestions, the temple trust has been carrying out various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and giving free ayurvedic medicines to patients from the economically weaker sections of the society, it said.

Umiya Maa is considered as the deity (kuldevi) of the Kadava Patidars.

