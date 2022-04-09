Left Menu

Jharkhand Governor approves three-tier Panchayat elections in state

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday gave his approval for conducting the three-tier Panchayat elections in the state.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The elections will be held in four phases on May 14, 24 and 27.

The elections would be held for Members of Gram Panchayat, Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti members and Zilla Parishad members of the three-tier Panchayat bodies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

