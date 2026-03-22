Trump's Mixed Signals on Iran: War, Troops, and Sanctions

President Donald Trump's recent comments on the ongoing conflict with Iran are raising eyebrows due to a series of contradictory actions. On Friday, despite hinting at potentially scaling back military operations, the administration announced the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East.

Amid these developments, the US lifted some sanctions on Iranian oil, aiming to alleviate the escalating energy prices impacting the global market. However, the move contrasts with Trump's earlier statements about minimizing engagement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Critics argue this inconsistent approach undermines the administration's strategy and stability in a conflict that has now spanned four weeks, causing turmoil in financial markets worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)