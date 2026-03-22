Power Blip in Kyiv: Unforeseen Grid Setback

Power and water outages struck parts of Kyiv late Saturday due to a power grid incident, according to city officials.

The municipal administration, via Telegram, confirmed that emergency crews are actively working to restore essential services in areas affected, primarily to the east of the Dnipro River.

This local setback occurs against a backdrop of a long series of Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which have persistently disrupted basic utilities in Kyiv and other major cities, sometimes for extended durations.

(With inputs from agencies.)