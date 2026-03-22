Power Blip in Kyiv: Unforeseen Grid Setback
Parts of Kyiv experienced power and water outages due to a power grid incident, affecting districts east of the Dnipro River. The municipal administration is working to restore services amidst ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a recurring issue impacting significant urban centers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 02:41 IST
Power and water outages struck parts of Kyiv late Saturday due to a power grid incident, according to city officials.
The municipal administration, via Telegram, confirmed that emergency crews are actively working to restore essential services in areas affected, primarily to the east of the Dnipro River.
This local setback occurs against a backdrop of a long series of Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which have persistently disrupted basic utilities in Kyiv and other major cities, sometimes for extended durations.
(With inputs from agencies.)