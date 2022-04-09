Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm.

NATION DEL31 VACCINE-LD-PRICE-CUT SII, Bharat Biotech cut COVID vaccine prices to Rs 225 per shot for pvt hospitals New Delhi: Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

DEL35 DEF-PINAKA-ROCKET India successfully test-fires Pinaka missile systems New Delhi: A new version of the Pinaka rocket system has been successfully flight-tested by the DRDO and the Indian Army at the Pokhran firing ranges, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

DEL38 IMD-TWITTER-HACKED IMD's Twitter handle hacked New Delhi: The India Metrological Department's Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday evening and efforts were on to restore it, officials said.

MDS4 TN-RAILWAYS-PRIVATISATION No plan to privatise railways, need to accept latest tech, says Ashwini Vaishnaw Chennai: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reiterated that the Centre has no policy to privatise the national transporter and emphasised the need for the sector to accept the latest technology to meet the aspirations of the passengers, especially in terms of safety and comfort.

DEL29 RAHUL-DALITS-LD CONSTITUTION Constitution is a weapon, but meaningless without institutions: Rahul New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions, which he alleged have been captured by the RSS.

BOM18 GJ-LD JUDICIARY President, CJI bat for mediation, talk about its potential as well as bottlenecks hindering its wider use Kevadia (Guj): Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms can transform the Indian legal landscape but they are yet to find widespread acceptance due to certain ''bottlenecks'', President Ram Nath Kovind and other speakers said at a conference here on Saturday.

DEL23 RAHUL-LD MAYAWATI Had offered CM's post to Mayawati but she 'did not even talk to us': Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress had offered to form an alliance with BSP chief Mayawati in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly election and make her the chief ministerial candidate but ''she did not even talk to us''.

DEL9 MHA-LD TERRORIST Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son declared terrorist New Delhi: Hafiz Talha Saeed, a key leader of the dreaded terrorist group LeT and the son of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, has been declared a terrorist by the government.

DEL12 VACCINE-PRECAUTION DOSE 'Precaution dose to be of same Covid vaccine, pvt centres can levy up to Rs 150 as service charge' New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

BOM10 GJ-VIRUS-LD XE First case of Omicron sub-variant XE detected in Gujarat as elderly man from Mumbai found infected Ahmedabad: A 67-year-old man from Mumbai, who had travelled to Vadodara in Gujarat last month, was found infected with XE, Omicron's sub-variant that is considered more transmissible than other variants of coronavirus, making it the first such case in the state, officials said on Saturday. LEGAL LGD5 SC-DETENTION Personal liberty of accused cannot be sacrificed on altar of preventive detention: SC New Delhi: Personal liberty of an accused cannot be sacrificed on the altar of preventive detention merely because a person is implicated in a criminal proceeding, the Supreme Court has said as it quashed a Telangana government detention order against a man for allegedly duping hundreds of job aspirants. LGD4 SC-FREEBIES-EC Have no powers, up to voters to decide if freebies offered by political party are viable: EC New Delhi: The Election Commission has told SC that offering or distribution of any freebies either before or after an election is a policy decision of the party concerned and whether such policies are financially viable or have adverse effect, has to be decided by the voters of that state. FOREIGN FGN67 PAK-IMRAN-3RDLD VOTING NA session for voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran adjourned soon after it resumes after Iftar break Islamabad: The proceedings of the National Assembly's crucial session during which voting could take place on a no-confidence motion against embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned till 9.30 pm on Saturday, shortly after it resumed after Iftar break. By Sajjad Hussain FGN50 UK-SUNAK-WIFE-LD TAX Akshata Murty says will pay all taxes in UK to avoid 'distraction' London: Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has announced that she will pay UK taxes on all her income, including from India, to avoid the issue being a “distraction” for her husband – Chancellor Rishi Sunak. By Aditi Khanna FGN38 CANADA-INDIAN 2NDLD STUDENT Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences Toronto: A 21-year-old Indian student has been shot dead by an unidentified man at the entrance of a subway station here in Canada while he was on his way to work, police said. PTI CJ CJ

