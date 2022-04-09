Left Menu

BJP leader slams AAP govt in Punjab for registration of cases against Bagga, Jindal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 21:31 IST
BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday hit out at the AAP-led government in Punjab over the registration of cases against two party leaders -- Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

He accused the ruling dispensation of politicising the police force in order to settle political scores.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has started showing blatant signs of misusing the police force to settle political scores,” the BJP national general secretary alleged in a statement here.

The Punjab Police had recently booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Bagga, who had been attacking AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

He was charged with making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation, following a complaint by an AAP leader.

The police had also registered an FIR against Delhi BJP's media cell head Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a ''doctored video clip'' of Kejriwal on April 6. Condemning the registration of case against Jindal, Chugh said, “The video clip was posted on April 6 with a disclaimer, but regardless of it, the Punjab Police filed a case on the complaint of Gurbhej Singh, who works for the legal cell of AAP.” PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

