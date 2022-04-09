Left Menu

Museum of Sikh gurus to be made in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced construction of a museum highlighting the life and teachings of Sikh gurus.The CM made the announcement while addressing the devotees at Gurdwara Dera Kar Seva Kalandari Gate in Karnal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 21:45 IST
Museum of Sikh gurus to be made in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced construction of a museum highlighting the life and teachings of Sikh gurus.

The CM made the announcement while addressing the devotees at Gurdwara Dera Kar Seva Kalandari Gate in Karnal. The meeting was called to discuss upcoming celebrations of the 400th 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 24, an official release said.

Khattar said that during the Mughal rule, the countrymen faced atrocities and it was because of the sacrifices made by the gurus they could be saved. “The opposition governments did not acknowledge the sacrifices of gurus, saints, sages and did not even try to share their teachings with the younger generation. “But the present Haryana government has started the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana, under which a tradition of celebrating the birth anniversary of great men and gurus has been started,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022