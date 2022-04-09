Museum of Sikh gurus to be made in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced construction of a museum highlighting the life and teachings of Sikh gurus.

The CM made the announcement while addressing the devotees at Gurdwara Dera Kar Seva Kalandari Gate in Karnal. The meeting was called to discuss upcoming celebrations of the 400th 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 24, an official release said.

Khattar said that during the Mughal rule, the countrymen faced atrocities and it was because of the sacrifices made by the gurus they could be saved. “The opposition governments did not acknowledge the sacrifices of gurus, saints, sages and did not even try to share their teachings with the younger generation. “But the present Haryana government has started the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana, under which a tradition of celebrating the birth anniversary of great men and gurus has been started,” he said.

