UK's Johnson tells Ukraine that Russia sanctions will ratchet up

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:52 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday that countries supporting Ukraine following its invasion by Russia would continue to tighten the economic sanctions on Moscow.

"Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia," Johnson said in comments to the media, standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. His visit to the Ukrainian capital was previously unnannounced.

Johnson said the measures would include moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons. (Writing by William Schomberg in London Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

