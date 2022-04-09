Left Menu

Independent MLA from Khanpur floats his own party

Former journalist and independent MLA Umesh Kumar floated a new party in Uttarakhand on Saturday. In the recent polls, Kumar had defeated sitting Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champions wife Devyani. Kunwar Pranav Singh was denied a ticket by the party this time. Kumar earlier ran a private news channel in the state.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-04-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 23:22 IST
Independent MLA from Khanpur floats his own party
  • Country:
  • India

Former journalist and independent MLA Umesh Kumar floated a new party in Uttarakhand on Saturday. The party is named Uttarakhand Janata Party. In the recent polls, Kumar had defeated sitting Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion's wife Devyani. Kunwar Pranav Singh was denied a ticket by the party this time. Soon after launching the party, Kumar said he would continue his fight to rid the state of the problems that have plagued it since its creation. Kumar earlier ran a private news channel in the state. People first came to know about him when he allegedly carried out a sting operation on Harish Rawat in which the former chief minister was purportedly seen negotiating a deal with someone to buy the support of Congress MLAs who had rebelled against him in 2016 reducing his government to a minority. Kumar is a first-time MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022