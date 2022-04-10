Jharkhand's four-phase rural poll to be held from May 14

Jharkhand's four-phase rural polls will be held between May 14 and May 27, informed the state election commission on Saturday. With this, the model code of conduct has come into force in the state. The first phase of polling will be held on May 14. While the second, third and last phase of polls are scheduled on May 19, May 24 and May 27 respectively, it said.

According to the State Election Commission, the counting of votes for the first phase will be done on May 17, and the second phase of counting will be done on May 22. The counting for the third and fourth phases of polling will be done on May 31. The poll for the three-tier panchayat will be held to elect 4345 mukhiyas, 5341 panchayat Samiti members, 536 Zilla Parishad members and 53,479gram panchayat members, the SEC said.

As many as 53,480 polling booths have been created in 33,627 buildings. Of the total polling booths, 17,698 are very sensitive, while 22,961 are sensitive. The Election Commission has claimed adequate deployment of security forces in the Naxal-affected areas. In the Panchayat elections, 1,96,16,504 voters will exercise their franchise, out of which 95,45,702 are women voters.

Apart from this, this election will be done through ballot paper, for which arrangements have been made for 98,081 large ballot boxes and 3928 medium size ballot boxes. The expenditure limit for gram panchayat aspirants will be Rs 14,000 and for mukhiyas' posts will be Rs 85,000. The expenditure limit for panchayat Samiti members and Zila Parishad members will be Rs 71,000 and Rs 2.14 lakh respectively, the SEC added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)