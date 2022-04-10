Odisha CM asks ministers for performance reports amid reshuffle buzz

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked all ministers in his government to submit performance reports of their departments amid speculations over a possible reshuffle.

In a letter, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) sought to know the performance of the ministers and the achievements of their departments, among others.

Patnaik would hold one-to-one meetings with all the ministers and review their performance after getting the reports, sources in the CMO said.

Information regarding whether the ministers have worked towards fulfilling the promises made by the ruling BJD in its election manifesto has also been sought.

In case of poor performance, the ministers would be asked to explain the reason, the sources said.

The BJD's performance in the recently-concluded panchayat and civic polls in the districts of the respective ministers will also be taken into consideration during the review, they said.

Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das said, ''We have prepared the performance report and will submit it to the CMO soon. Our department has undertaken many works as per the state government's 5-T initiative.'' The '5T' initiative was launched in 2019 for achieving transparency, teamwork, technology and timely completion of projects, leading to transformation.

Social Security and Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said his department has been submitting performance reports every month to the CMO even during the pandemic.

Asked about the possible reshuffle, Panda said, ''It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. He alone can decide on it.'' There has been no reshuffle of departments in the state government after Patnaik came to power for the fifth consecutive term in 2019.

Immediately after the panchayat elections in 2017, Patnaik sacked 10 of 20 ministers in his government. Five of the ministers who were sacked were given responsibilities of the BJD's district units, in view of the 2019 assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls.

The reshuffle paid dividends with BJD winning 114 of 147 assembly seats. The party suffered the brunt of the saffron wave in the Lok Sabha polls, which were held simultaneously, with its tally coming down to 12 from 20 it won in 2014.

Of the total 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, BJP managed to bag eight seats, while Congress also won one seat.

Patnaik would be looking at a reshuffle before he completes three years of the fifth term in office on May 29 with the party already starting to prepare for the 2024 elections, top BJD sources said.

The chief minister will also be looking to shun some ''tainted'' ministers, who have been accused of abetting criminals and shielding wrongdoers, they said.

Some ministers have also been identified for bad performance, they added.

