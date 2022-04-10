K'taka govt directs CID to probe Chandru murder case

The Karnataka government has decided to hand over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the probe into the case relating to the murder of 22-year-old Chandru who was allegedly stabbed to death recently by some Muslim youths.

Chandru, who was accompanied by his friend Simon Raj, was stabbed to death by Shahid Pasha on April 4 afternoon.

While the police maintained that it was a case of road rage, the ruling BJP asserted that Chandru was stabbed for not knowing Urdu as stated by the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra before retracting.

''I spoke to the Director General of Police and the Bengaluru police Commissioner. I have decided to hand over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Let an impartial probe happen by a third party and truth should come out,'' Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters on Sunday.

Probably, the Commissioner will write to the Director General of Police to hand over the case to the CID, he added.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who had initially said on Wednesday that the youth was stabbed to death for not knowing Urdu, later retracted it after coming in for flak from various quarters.

Bengaluru police maintained that it was a case of road rage and not any other case. The police said Chandru's bike had collided with Shahid Pasha's two-wheeler.

The Congress too demanded Jnanendra's resignation for stoking communal passions with his statement and giving a twist to the case.

However, on Saturday, the ruling BJP in Karnataka accused the Bengaluru police of covering up the murder.

''Simon (Simon Raj, the victim's friend) was at the spot when the incident took place. He has seen Chandru (the victim) being stabbed, when he said he doesn't know Urdu. His statement is there, do you want more truth than this?'' Ravikumar asked.

Speaking to reporters, he had said, ''First thing is what Simon has said is true, second is there is truth in what his mother has said...there is truth in what his aunt and family are saying. If more truth is required, conduct an inquiry. The Police Commissioner has lied...The Home Minister's earlier statement was correct.'' Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan had said Araga Jnanendra's statement was wrong and backed the police that it was a case of road rage.

However, Bommai said, ''who says what is not important. What matters is that truth must come out. I have decided to give it to the CID for fair probe.'' Talking to reporters on Sunday, Jnanendra said the case will be transferred to the CID for a detailed inquiry.

''We will make sure that the murderers get proper punishment for their crime. Carrying out such a gruesome murder for a trivial matter shows the mindset of the murderers. We want to send across a message in the society that the government is with the poor and helpless people,'' he added.

Jnanendra also said that neither he as a home minister nor the police are inept.

''We are capable. We will make sure that conviction happens and law and order prevails. All the evidence concerning the case will be gathered,'' he added.

