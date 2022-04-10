Left Menu

Mumbai police detain MNS leader for 'playing Hanuman Chalisa' outside Shiv Sena Bhawan

Mumbai police on Sunday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yashwant Killedar and a taxi driver for putting a loudspeaker outside 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and playing Hanuman Chalisa today on the occasion of Ram Navami.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:29 IST
Mumbai police detain MNS leader for 'playing Hanuman Chalisa' outside Shiv Sena Bhawan
Mumbai police detain MNS leader Yashwant Killedar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police on Sunday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yashwant Killedar and a taxi driver for putting a loudspeaker outside 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and playing Hanuman Chalisa today on the occasion of Ram Navami. The police questioned them in connection with the incident. However, no case has been registered so far.

Earlier today, the MNS leader played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker, following which the police stopped the leader. Speaking to the reporters here before being detained, Killedar said that the motive of the 'Rath' (his taxi) is to encourage the people to celebrate the festival in a "good way".

"The motive of doing this early morning today is that we want to show that we have prepared a 'Rath', the ones who need it may contact us. We will send the 'Rath' to them. We want to encourage them to celebrate our festival in a good way," he said. The MNS leader further slammed the Shiv Sena for "abandoning" Hindutva and said that they did so for the sake of the Chief Ministerial post.

"As far as playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Shiv Sena Bhawan is concerned, they have abandoned 'Hindutva' way back in time, Congress and NCP which Bal Thackeray opposed throughout his whole life, Shiv Sena formed a government with them. They have abandoned Hindutva only for the Chief Ministerial post. It is an attempt to wake them up," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022