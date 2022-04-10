Left Menu

Every Assembly segment to have 100-bed hospital: UP CM

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:31 IST
Every Assembly segment to have 100-bed hospital: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated a statewide health campaign and said each of the 403 Assembly segments in the state will have a 100-bed hospital.

Launching the Jan Arogya Mela in the state from the Jungle Kaudia primary health centre here, the CM said his government is focusing on strengthening the health infrastructure.

Every Assembly segments in the state will have a 100-bed well-equipped hospital, Adityanath said, adding that the Jan Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all primary health centres.

People will get free consultation and medicines during the drive, he said.

The CM said the campaign was started in 2020 but discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also claimed that deadly encephalitis, which took lives of more than 50,000 children from 1977 to 2017, came under control due to joint efforts of the Union and state governments.

''Encephalitis came under control in the past four years. The deadly encephalitis will be eradicated forever in one to two years,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022