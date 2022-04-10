Left Menu

All parties, except BJP, promote familism in India, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that apart from BJP, there is no political party in the country that runs without promoting familism and added that, because of this reason many of the opposition parties have limited themselves to mere regional parties.

ANI | Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:21 IST
All parties, except BJP, promote familism in India, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that apart from BJP, there is no political party in the country that runs without promoting familism and added that, because of this reason many of the opposition parties have limited themselves to mere regional parties. Nadda was addressing a roadshow in Bilaspur today. Addressing a gathering today, Nadda said, "In the recently concluded Assembly elections, we all witnessed that Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row. This holds a historic significance as no CM has been voted to power for a second consecutive term in the state over years. Similarly, in Uttarakhand, BJP came to power for the second time in a row and in Goa, we scored a hattrick. In Manipur, BJP came to power for the first time with such a historic margin."

"Now, elections are slated to be held in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year. You all know, all the parties in India except BJP are based on promoting familism and thus restricting themselves to merely regional parties," he said. Nadda further mentioned that even Aam Aadmi Party is following the footsteps of these regional parties nowadays. "Further, Indian National Congress is neither Indian, nor National and not even Congress. It is merely a party of brother and sister," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed assembly poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and lauded the developmental works of the party in the state. He arrived in Shimla today on a three-day visit to Himachal. This is the maiden visit of the BJP President to Himachal Pradesh after winning the recently held assembly elections in four states. Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer

Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022